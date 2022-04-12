Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reveals he has 'no regrets' despite his side's Champions League exit against Real Madrid.

Even though the Blues were 3-2 victors on the night at the Santiago Bernabeu, their Spanish opponents won 5-4 on aggregate across the two legs in the quarter-finals.

The result means Chelsea's European title defence has now come to an end, with Madrid advancing to the final four of the competition.

Tuchel spoke to the media after the match, via football.london, and revealed that he has 'no regrets' despite their exit from the illustrious tournament as the defending Champions.

"We have to reduce our amount of mistakes and we could not reduce them to a minimum over the two legs. We had two crucial ball losses.

"There are no regrets. These are the kind of defeat you can take with pride as a sportsman."

Despite the Blues being 3-1 down from the first leg at Stamford Bridge last week, they produced a spirited performance in the Spanish capital.

They took the lead through Mason Mount, with the 23-year-old firing past Thibaut Courtois from inside the box.

Antonio Rudiger doubled their lead at the start of the second half as he headed in from Mount's corner, his first ever Champions League goal.

Marcos Alonso saw a goal disallowed for handball before Timo Werner made it 3-0 on the night with a composed goal.

However Rodrygo was on hand to level the aggregate score just eight minutes from time, with Karim Benzema netting in extra time to send Madrid through to the semi-finals.

