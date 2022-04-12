Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Has 'No Regrets' Despite Chelsea's Champions League Exit

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reveals he has 'no regrets' despite his side's Champions League exit against Real Madrid. 

Even though the Blues were 3-2 victors on the night at the Santiago Bernabeu, their Spanish opponents won 5-4 on aggregate across the two legs in the quarter-finals. 

The result means Chelsea's European title defence has now come to an end, with Madrid advancing to the final four of the competition. 

imago1011268042h

Tuchel spoke to the media after the match, via football.london, and revealed that he has 'no regrets' despite their exit from the illustrious tournament as the defending Champions.

"We have to reduce our amount of mistakes and we could not reduce them to a minimum over the two legs. We had two crucial ball losses.

"There are no regrets. These are the kind of defeat you can take with pride as a sportsman."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite the Blues being 3-1 down from the first leg at Stamford Bridge last week, they produced a spirited performance in the Spanish capital.

imago1011269673h

They took the lead through Mason Mount, with the 23-year-old firing past Thibaut Courtois from inside the box.

Antonio Rudiger doubled their lead at the start of the second half as he headed in from Mount's corner, his first ever Champions League goal.

Marcos Alonso saw a goal disallowed for handball before Timo Werner made it 3-0 on the night with a composed goal.

However Rodrygo was on hand to level the aggregate score just eight minutes from time, with Karim Benzema netting in extra time to send Madrid through to the semi-finals.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011269662h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Disappointed' With Referee During Chelsea's Clash Against Real Madrid for 'Joking' With Carlo Ancelotti

By Nick Emms11 minutes ago
imago1011269673h
News

'We Are Disappointed' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Were 'Unlucky' After Champions League Exit Against Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt18 minutes ago
imago1011269671h
News

Luka Modric Makes Bold Chelsea Claim as Real Madrid Progress to Champions League Semi-Finals

By Rob Calcutt33 minutes ago
imago1011255355h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Levi Colwill Attracts Transfer Interest Amid Impressive Season on Loan

By Rob Calcutt45 minutes ago
imago1011268308h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Real Madrid 2-3 (AET) Chelsea | Champions League

By James Evans1 hour ago
imago1011266357h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (AET) | Champions League

By Joel Middleton1 hour ago
imago1011268850h
Match Coverage

Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (AET): Blues' Valiant Efforts Undone as Madrid Win Champions League Quarter-Final in Extra Time

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011133051h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Eye Chelsea's Emerson as Potential Alex Sandro Replacement

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago