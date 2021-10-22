    • October 22, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Has No Regrets Over Chelsea's Summer Sale of Three Strikers Despite Romelu Lukaku Injury

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has told journalists that he has no regrets with selling Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud, and letting Michy Batshuayi leave on loan, despite injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this season.

    Giroud was allowed to join AC Milan whilst Abraham departed for Roma and Batshuayi left on loan to Beskitas.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Norwich, Tuchel admitted he has no regrets in letting the trio leave.

    Tammy bye

    He said: "No, no. Football does not work like this. You cannot keep a squad of 40 players. 

    "Do you think Tammy, Oli and Michy would be in perfect shape now? If they hadn’t made the 18 man squad in the last weeks they wouldn't be in shape. In theory it would be like this but in real life you have to focus on 19, 20 or 21 players. This is what we do.

    "Nobody wants this to happen, it is a lot of bad luck that we have two injured players in the same position. We have to find solutions and we will find solutions. There is no worry about that. There is no worry about the decisions we did."

    Kai Havertz will have his chance to impress upfront in the absence of Werner and Lukaku as the Blues face Norwich on Saturday.

