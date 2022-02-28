Thomas Tuchel Has No Regrets Over Kepa Arrizabalaga Substitution Decision During Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he has no regrets over his decision to substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga on in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

The Blues goalkeeper replaced Edouard Mendy in the latter stages of extra time against the Reds as penalties loomed at Wembley.

However Kepa took the deciding spot kick and missed, meaning Chelsea lost the final against their Merseyside opponents.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking to the media after the match, Tuchel revealed he has no regrets over the decision as the German managed in his fifth final in just over a year at the club.

"We did it before with Kepa, he is slightly better in penalty saving and that is why I made the decision. It is unusual all 11 players need to shoot, he took it a bit too quick.

"Sometimes these things can turn against you but you make them when they need to be made, not after when people can judge you."

It was a hotly contested affair in the capital as both sides looked to add another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinets.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Liverpool thought they had taken the lead in normal time through Joel Matip, but VAR ruled it out for offside.

Kai Havertz then scored soon after for Chelsea, but his goal was chalked off in similar circumstances.

At the end of 120 minutes the score remained goalless and therefore a penalty shootout was required to decide the tie.

Kepa was the last player to take a spot kick, but his effort went over the bar and the Blues lost.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube