Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Has No Regrets Over Kepa Arrizabalaga Substitution Decision During Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he has no regrets over his decision to substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga on in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. 

The Blues goalkeeper replaced Edouard Mendy in the latter stages of extra time against the Reds as penalties loomed at Wembley.

However Kepa took the deciding spot kick and missed, meaning Chelsea lost the final against their Merseyside opponents. 

imago1010216227h

Speaking to the media after the match, Tuchel revealed he has no regrets over the decision as the German managed in his fifth final in just over a year at the club.

"We did it before with Kepa, he is slightly better in penalty saving and that is why I made the decision. It is unusual all 11 players need to shoot, he took it a bit too quick.

"Sometimes these things can turn against you but you make them when they need to be made, not after when people can judge you."

Read More

It was a hotly contested affair in the capital as both sides looked to add another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinets.

imago1010222754h

Liverpool thought they had taken the lead in normal time through Joel Matip, but VAR ruled it out for offside.

Kai Havertz then scored soon after for Chelsea, but his goal was chalked off in similar circumstances.

At the end of 120 minutes the score remained goalless and therefore a penalty shootout was required to decide the tie.

Kepa was the last player to take a spot kick, but his effort went over the bar and the Blues lost. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010218248h
News

Why Thomas Tuchel Has No Regrets Over Kepa Arrizabalaga Decision

By Rob Calcutt
just now
imago1010216227h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thomas Tuchel Proves He Deserves Chelsea Backing Despite Carabao Cup Final Defeat

By Matt Debono
30 minutes ago
imago1010175273h (1)
News

Spokesperson: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Trying to Broker Peace Between Russia & Ukraine

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1010211361h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Admission After Latest Roman Abramovich Decision

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1010222754h
News

'I Take Responsibility' - Thomas Tuchel Admits Mistakes After Kepa Arrizabalaga Penalty Miss

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1007507479h
News

Report: Trustees Deny Agreed Deal to Take Over Chelsea Stewardship From Roman Abramovich

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1010211871h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Carabao Cup Final Admission as Liverpool Beat Chelsea on Penalties

By Matt Debono
5 hours ago
imago1010222754h
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga Reacts to Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final Defeat to Liverpool

By Jago Hemming
13 hours ago