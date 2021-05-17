Thomas Tuchel Has 'No Worries or Regrets' Over Chelsea's FA Cup Final Defeat to Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has 'no worries or regrets' following Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup final.

A 63rd minute screamer from Youri Tielemans from 30-yards out sealed the Foxes' the win at Wembley which saw them left their first ever FA Cup trophy. For Chelsea, it left them heartbroken again at the final hurdle, after losing last year's final to Arsenal.

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday looking to get back to winning ways, and they will need to do just that as they can't afford to drop any more points in the race for the top four.

Tuchel has challenged his side to 'cope' with the losses but still has 'no worries or regrets' over the cup final defeat.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Do the same as we always do," said Tuchel on how Chelsea get the luck and momentum back ahead of a crucial final three games.

"As I said, we were ready to win the game in the cup final. I understand that after Real Madrid and the Man City game – and ahead of a cup final – there could be a drop of determination and focus for the Arsenal game.

"I understand that. I never want it and we fight against the human side to drop a percentage, it's our job to do it, but I can understand it. I have no worries or regrets about Leicester. I felt my team fighting and defending on an extremely high level again. We can improve in composure and decision-making. This isn't completely new to us since we are together.

"So except for the results, nothing much has changed. I'm not afraid to say these are not deserved losses but they are losses and it's always a challenge to cope with it. It's the next step in our development."

