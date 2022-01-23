Thomas Tuchel Has 'Clear Picture' on How Chelsea & Romelu Lukaku's Relationship Can Improve

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea have a 'pretty clear picture' of how they can get the best out of forward Romelu Lukaku.

The 28-year-old has just five Premier League goals to his name this season and has become increasingly frustrating in the Blues attack in recent weeks.

He has either been starved of service or missed important chances. Lukaku is firmly in the spotlight following his secret Sky Italia interview, and despite his apology everything he now does is being looked at extremely closely. and scrutinised.

Lukaku is yet to find the goalscoring form he had at Inter Milan following his club-record return, which saw Antonio Conte get the best out of the Blues striker.

As to whether Tuchel has looked at his time in Italy, the Chelsea head coach knows what is needed to extract the best out of Lukaku insisting it's not 'rocket science'.

“We’ve talked about this and I’m pretty sure I know it — I watch football games and I can see where he plays, how he plays and the way Inter play.

“That’s not rocket science.

"We had a pretty clear picture of what Romelu can do, and can offer us and our game, and how we can include him into our game, and we can clearly improve on that.”

Harry Kane has the same number of league goals as Lukaku this season - five - and Tuchel has backed the Belgian to emulate Kane's recent form.

He added: “I remember when there were a lot of critics of Harry Kane at the beginning of the season.

“But he’s a goalscorer and I always thought he would come good.

“I assume he did this for his whole life — if you are a scorer at this level, you must have been scoring goals from six years old. You just have it — and he will never lose it — and it’s the same for Romelu.

“These guys, at the end of the season, they will have a certain amount of goals. Why? Because they have proved this is simply what they do.”

