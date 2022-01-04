Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Has 'Zero Doubts' Over Romelu Lukaku's Commitment to Chelsea

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he has zero doubt's about Romelu Lukaku's commitment to the club despite his recent comments.

The Belgian faced backlash for a recent interview with Sky Sport Italia but has since held talks with the head coach.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel admitted that there are zero doubts over the striker's commitment.

imago1008894006h

When asked about the situation that the club find themselves in due to Lukaku's comments, the German said: "We have to adapt to the situation. It created some noise that you normally absolutely don’t want. This is understood. There are zero doubts in his commitment to the team and to the club.”

The Belgian was in good goalscoring form before the interview was released, bagging in back to back games against Aston Villa and Brighton.

Read More

Tuchel expanded as he admitted that before he read the interview there were no doubts over Lukaku's future.

imago1008891434h (2)

He continued: "He scored for us against Aston Villa, he scored for us in the next game. I forgot against who but he was there, he was decisive. We had the feeling, ‘oh there’s a really new start after injury and Covid’. That’s why there was a big surprise.

"Before the interview I never had a slightest doubt that he was not committed because his actions off the pitch, on the pitch, in his private life, all go in the same direction."

Chelsea face Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, with Lukaku hoping to return to the squad to face his former manager Antonio Conte.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007454972h
News

Thomas Tuchel Has 'Zero Doubts' Over Romelu Lukaku's Commitment to Chelsea

30 seconds ago
imago1007424933h (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Move Forward After Accepting Romelu Lukaku Apology

19 minutes ago
imago1008114827h (3)
News

Report: Andreas Christensen Stalling on Chelsea Deal Amid Barcelona Interest

26 minutes ago
imago1008894623h (1)
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup Tie vs Tottenham

33 minutes ago
imago1006929346h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News for Tottenham Carabao Cup Tie

36 minutes ago
imago1008906568h
News

Antonio Conte Makes Surprising Admission That Chelsea Are 'More Ready' Than Tottenham to Win Carabao Cup

1 hour ago
imago0047006909h
News

Marina Granovskaia Delivers Verdict on Thiago Silva's Chelsea Contract Extension

1 hour ago
imago1007574213h (1)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

2 hours ago