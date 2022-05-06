Thomas Tuchel has stated that he has no problems with Christian Pulisic despite his father took to Twitter to pen a cryptic tweet about his son's playing time at Stamford Bridge.

This comes as Pulisic has seen a decrease in game time, with Tuchel preferring for Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount to lead the line.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Wolves in the Premier League, Tuchel responded to Mark Pulisic's tweet about his son.

The initial tweet wrote: "The sad thing is he loves the club, teammates, and London... puts his heart and soul into being a pro. Onwards and upwards my boy... big six months ahead."

The tweet was then deleted as it received backlash and press speculation regarding the future of the USMNT captain.

When asked about the tweet, Tuchel joked: “I am not concerned if a father does not say a player does love me or not! I am not concerned about that, for sure not. (Is everything alright) with me and the father? Maybe not! I don’t know!"

The head coach continued to discuss the lack of game time for the forward as he stated: “It’s a normal thing (frustration at not playing).

"Every manager, we have our reasons to choose a line-up and have our reasons to go for players in the first eleven. You will never see in this kind of level of competition happy faces from players that are not selected."

Tuchel continued to deny speculation regarding his relationship with Pulisic being poor.

He continued: "For me and Christian exists zero problem. He had a fantastic training week so far, he is in some matches a huge impact from the bench. From him and everybody else, it has nothing to do with any tweet or reaction from agent or fathers. I didn’t even know it.

"I don’t want to get affected by it in my judgement, it has nothing to do with it. The players in the end are responsible to be and stay in the team. I will do my best to do the right judgement. Am I always right? For sure not. Is it always fair? For sure not. This is what you sign up for in a club like Chelsea. I haven’t experienced the same reaction from Christian lately, was the opposite - very strong, very positive in the last weeks."

