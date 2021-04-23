Thomas Tuchel doesn't expect apology from Chelsea over Super League U-turn

Thomas Tuchel doesn't want nor expects an apology from Chelsea over their European Super League U-turn.

Chelsea announced their decision to withdraw on Wednesday morning after it was confirmed they were the first club to pull the plug on joining the European Super League after backing the proposal on Sunday.

Roman Abramovich led the Blues' decision to leave the breakaway league as Bruce Buck and Guy Lawrence came under heavy pressure from supporters, which saw Petr Cech confront protesters at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday ahead of their decision to withdraw.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Sipa USA

Several of the clubs' hierarchies have apologised to their managers and players, but Tuchel confirmed that hasn't happened.

"No, nobody needs to apologise," said Tuchel responding to questions over if he had received an apology. "And I have not spoken to the owner since I have arrived, which is absolutely not a problem.

"But I was in dialogue with the club before and after the match [vs Brighton], so I was informed that we were pulling out and that was pretty much all I needed, to prepare the team for the next match against West Ham."

All six clubs pulled out on Tuesday evening. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel acknowledged that it was a distraction but insists it isn't his decision to make regarding wider issues which involve the club.

"Yes, but it's the owner's club," he added. "It's not my club. I am part of the club but that was the owner's decision and the club's decision. Now they changed it and there is no need to apologise to me directly. My job is to adapt to the circumstances.

"Were we distracted? Yes, clearly. It wouldn't have made sense to focus on games. Since Sunday we spoke about nothing else but the Super League.

"Me, personally, I arrived in a state of mind on Tuesday without the usual mindset I arrive for a match with. It's already in the past now. And like I said, I don't think they need to apologise to me."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube