Thomas Tuchel hasn't spoken to owner Roman Abramovich since Chelsea arrival

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is yet to speak to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich since he was appointed back in January.

The German was brought in at short notice to replace Frank Lampard who was dismissed by the club after 18 months in charge.

He took over with the Blues sitting ninth in the Premier League and has put Champions League qualification back in their own hands with six games to go. Chelsea are also in a Champions League semi-final as well as a FA Cup final awaiting them next month against Leicester City.

The view on Tuchel among the Chelsea hierarchy will no doubt be positive and that includes from Abramovich, who'll be pleased to see his club still in the hunt for success in the final weeks of the season.

But Tuchel has revealed he is yet to speak to Abramovich, even after the European Super League saga which caused disruption in the Blues camp, which they eventually U-turned and withdrew from.

"I have not spoken to the owner since I have arrived, which is absolutely not a problem," said Tuchel.

Tuchel refused to blame Abramovich for the initial decision to join the breakaway league, insisting it is his club and his right to make those kind of decisions.

He added on being distractions caused by those above him in regards to the Super League: "Yes, but it's the owner's club. It's not my club. I am part of the club but that was the owner's decision and the club's decision. Now they changed it and there is no need to apologise to me directly. My job is to adapt to the circumstances.

"Were we distracted? Yes, clearly. It wouldn't have made sense to focus on games. Since Sunday we spoke about nothing else but the Super League.

"Me, personally, I arrived in a state of mind on Tuesday without the usual mindset I arrive for a match with. It's already in the past now. And like I said, I don't think they need to apologise to me."

