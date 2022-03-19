Thomas Tuchel has admitted he felt a slight lack of trust when he arrived at Chelsea in January 2021 after being handed an 18-month contract.

After being appointed last year, Tuchel has gone onto win the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup to ensure he repaid the faith the club showed in him when they named him as Frank Lampard's successor.

Tuchel penned an 18-month contract when he arrived, and Chelsea's history of managers suggests they aren't at the club for a long time. It's whenever the success dries up.

But it's been a great success the first year or so in charge and that saw Tuchel be handed a contract extension until 2024. His fears of lack of trust were erased after he earned the faith everyone concerned has showed in him.

He knows the demands and what he signed up for at Stamford Bridge and is only taking it one way, in his stride.

He knows uncertainty will follow under the new owners when they arrive, but that won't faze Tuchel after he admitted that he has to earn his trust, regardless of who owns the club or how long his contract is.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Prior to Chelsea's FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough, the Blues boss spoke about earning his trust in west London after arriving on an initial 18-month deal.

"The responsibility and the attitude come with what you sign up for. If you sign up for Chelsea, you sign up for winning and you sign up for being competitive. This is what you have to deal with," said Tuchel on his approach, as quoted by football.london.

"Nobody could imagine we have to deal with these political circumstances in Europe, and nobody knew we would have a change of ownership as a consequence. But from the talks I had (with the club before taking charge), it was just an instant feeling that it was a very good fit and that it was very, very clear what Chelsea demands of you.

"So, as you know, we talked about it. It was an 18-month contract. For some minutes, I had the feeling that are they not trusting me, but then I turned it around. I looked at it and said, 'it’s ok, I have to earn my trust'. It's always like this and it will be with the new owner and was with the last owner. It will never change, no matter if you have a long-term contract or short-term contract."

