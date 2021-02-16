Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Atlético Madrid ahead of Champions League tie

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is expecting a difficult test against Diego Simeone's side when they face off next week in the Champions League.

The La Liga runaway leaders sit five points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with two games in hand and are in pole position to claim their first league crown since 2014.

On being quizzed if Chelsea are ready to compete for the ultimate honour in European football, Tuchel said, as quoted by Football London: "You need to ask me next Monday. We will be prepared and hopefully I will tell you that we are well prepared.

"We will do everything to go through but you know very well that Atlético are top of the league and are by far the top of the league in Spain.

"They [Atlético] are one of the toughest teams in Spain and are still a challenge. It is a two-match elimination as you know well.

"We will focus on Southampton and the best way to arrive in the Champions League with a good performance. Hopefully another win, we will see on Monday who we can count on and who is ready to play.

"We are confident enough to say we play these two games [against Atlético] to get to the next round, but it will be super hard."

Chelsea and Atlético Madrid will play the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie in Bucharest owing to Covid restrictions.

The fixture was originally set to be held at the Wanda Metripolitano, but UEFA regulations dictated that an alternative venue must be found by the Spanish club.

