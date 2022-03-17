Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on 'Brilliant' Chelsea Fans Following Lille Victory

Thomas Tuchel has hailed the 'brilliant' travelling Chelsea fans as his side overcame LOSC Lille 2-1 in France during the Champions League round of 16 second leg.

Goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta saw Tuchel's men mount a comeback and secure their place in the Champions League quarter finals.

Speaking after the match, Tuchel heaped praise on the travelling Chelsea fans for the support shown during the game.

IMAGO / Sportimage

With a smile on his face, Tuchel told BT Sport: "Brilliant. So nice so many fans are here, took the travel. It feels brilliant. We are in quarter finals, a big step. We showed resiliance, mentality, overcame difficulties. We did what was necessary. Well done."

The praise did not stop there as in his post-match press conference, via football.london, Tuchel continued: "The fans are outside right now and it was brilliant to be with them."

The Blues faithful learned that they could be unable to attend the Blues' quarter final clash if Roman Abramovich is still the owneer as UEFA confirmed that due to European Union sanctions, Chelsea cannot sell Champions League tickets for the next stage of the tournament.

This would be a huge blow to Tuchel, who even told Chelsea's in-house media how good it was to see the travelling fans.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Oh it was brilliant! So many fans here. Very happy to see. To score in front of them and see them celebrating, they deserved to have a good evening and to be excited for the draw on Friday."

This comes just days after he criticised the Stamford Bridge faithful for not being a 'tougher crowd' against Newcastle United.

"We need more noise before (the goal), honestly," he said. "We need more, we need a bit of a tougher crowd. For the next games, we need everybody. At the moment, you can really see the guys show the spirit." he said.



"So even when a game is difficult to open, difficult to accelerate, it can happen sometimes. You see what's possible when we score, suddenly it's so loud the last four minutes, what a different it makes for the players."

The Blues head coach appears to have built a real rapport with his Club's fans, who will back him no matter what despite all the uncertainty off the pitch.

