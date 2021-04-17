Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner after Man City FA Cup semi-final victory

Thomas Tuchel singled out Chelsea pair Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner after they combined to knock out Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final.

Chelsea were rewarded after their dominant display at Wembley on Saturday evening with a spot in next month's final against either Leicester City or Southampton.

Ziyech, who had the ball in the back of the net, in the sixth minute but was ruled out for offside, got on the scoresheet in the 55th minute which proved to be the match-winner. Werner fed it across the box to Moroccan, who then tapped into an empty net from close range.

The duo came back into the side for Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz, both of whom have been favoured in recent weeks.

And Tuchel singled them out at the final whistle as he reflected on a 'very good' performance by his side.

He said: "The two guys [Ziyech and Werner] were very, very good upfront with the speed and acceleration – and the impact that Mason [had] with the pass.

"Timo and Hakim, it was the same lineup like against Liverpool where they were also very, very strong in an away game in a 1-0 victory.

"Everybody who is on the pitch needs to perform, now is the moment in the season where we cannot drop one per cent and that’s the way we want it."

He added: "It was a very, very strong performance. Very happy and very proud.

“We played an excellent 35 minutes in the first half, then we had to suffer 10 minutes of some easy ball losses and, of course, the quality of City.

"Then we played another half an hour so, so strong. Deserved the lead, deserved to win and could even be one goal higher.

“The last 15 minutes we suffered a lot because they played with a lot of risks, many offensive players and we were becoming a bit tired.

“But it was a very, very strong performance and very happy for my team, very proud they performed at this level today."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube