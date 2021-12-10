'An Unbelievable Spirit' - Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Chelsea's Kepa

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise onto Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Blues goalkeeper has experienced a quiet 18 months at the west London side, with Edouard Mendy now being the club's first choice option in between the sticks upon his arrival last summer.

However despite having limited appearances for the Blues since then, Kepa has been on hand to perform when required.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday, Tuchel had nothing but praise for the Spaniard who impressed in their draw against Zenit St Petersburg during the week.

“He’s always pushing. That’s a good thing. He is always pushing. He is really an example of sportsmanship through and through. I have nothing but praise for him. Praise because he played good but much more important, praise because he did everything that he is able to produce a performance like this.

"He is everyday in an unbelievable spirit. He does not take these decisions personally. He does what it takes to be ready. This is an example of how team sports should be on the highest level and at Chelsea.

"So I am absolutely grateful to be his coach. He did very well. Since a long time I am very sure he will do well because the way he is, he behaves and also trains."

IMAGO / Russian Look

Despite conceding three times for his side against their Russian opponents, Kepa was able to make a series of crucial saves that kept the Blues in the game and was arguably one of their best players on the night.

He has also been Chelsea's hero in penalty shootouts this season, saving spot kicks from Villarreal in the Super Cup and Aston Villa and Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

