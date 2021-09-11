'He Helped us a Lot' - Thomas Tuchel Impressed By Romelu Lukaku's Performance Against Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was full of admiration for Romelu Lukaku after he scored twice against Aston Villa.

The Belgian opened the scoring after just 15 minutes for the Blues, firing past Jed Steer after Mateo Kovacic's wonderful through ball.

In stoppage time, he netted a second and his side's third of the game thanks to Cesar Azpilicueta's impressive work on the right allowing him to feed the striker, who subsequently smashed it into the roof of the net.

SIPA USA

Speaking after the game, Tuchel was complementary of his summer signing.

He said that Lukaku is, "Full of confidence, totally aware of what he wants to do."

His goals today were his first ever at Stamford Bridge as a player.

Since re-joining Chelsea for a club-record fee he now has three goals in three games to his name, with the first coming away at Arsenal on matchday two.

Tuchel added, "This is confident to score. He helped us a lot."

Kovacic was also on hand to score for the Blues as he pounced upon a Tyrone Mings mistake to make it 2-0 shortly after the second half commenced.

However, Lukaku stole the show on his return to Stamford Bridge and was on hand to get the better of the Villa defence.

Edouard Mendy once again enjoyed a fine game between the sticks for the Blues, ensuring Lukaku's hard work up front wasn't undone.

Chelsea now face Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, with their next Premier League fixture being away at Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube