Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Chelsea Pair Jorginho & Thiago Silva

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as heaped praise on his players Jorginho and Thiago Silva, highlighting their understanding of eachother.

Silva has been in fine form since signing for Chelsea last summer and has impressed in the last few matches whilst Jorginho had a fine year, coming third in the Ballon d'Or.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Tuchel heaped praise upon the duo,

IMAGO / Colorsport

He said: "They have a good connection, they understand eachother very well. Not only from the language, they both speak Portuguese and this helps but also in understanding in build-up play.

"They understand the distances to eachother, when to turn and when not to turn. It is about connections, not only offensive connections but also defensive connections to trust eachother. The two are a good pair."



IMAGO / Focus Images

Chelsea will be hoping that the pair can keep up their performances as the Blues look to challenge on all fronts this season.

Next up for Tuchel's side is a trip to Russia as they face Zenit in the last match of Group H, needing to match or better Juventus' result against Malmo to finish top of the group.

Tuchel managed Silva during his time at PSG, where he was also a huge admirer of Jorginho.

