Thomas Tuchel hails Chelsea performance after stoppage time win over Man City

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea's win over soon-to-be Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Marcos Alonso netted in stoppage time from Timo Werner's cut back to seal a 2-1 comeback at the Etihad to move the Blues closer to Champions League qualification.

City took the lead two minutes before half-time through Raheem Sterling before Sergio Aguero missed a penalty in added time. Hakim Ziyech levelled the game up in the 63rd minute and Chelsea managed to find a winner to inflict defeat on Pep Guardiola's side to make them wait for their Premier League title.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel said on the win post-match

“What a performance in the second half. We were more or less equals in the first half, in the last five minutes we almost gave it away completely. If they scored the penalty it was over before it started and we would have no chance to come back.

“But absolutely impressed by the reaction and performance in the second half. We deserved to win the second half.

“If you want to steal all three points at the Etihad you need a bit of luck, moments and decisions from the referee. But we had many half chances in the second half and so a big congratulations to the team for their performance.”

Chelsea made five changes following their 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday and despite it not being their best display, they got the job done to move ever closer to confirming their spot in the top four.

