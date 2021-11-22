Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise On Chelsea's Reece James Ahead of Juventus Clash

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon defender Reece James, who has been in fine form in recent weeks.

The wing-back is Chelsea's top goalscorer this season, bagging a brace against Newcaste United in recent weeks before registering an assist against Leicester City.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash against Juventus on Tuesday night, Tuchel has heaped praise on his defender.

imago1008117573h

Whilst acknowledging his recent form, Tuchel was keen not to get carried away as he said: “Right now he plays as a wing-back. He does this on a very high level. For me, I see no reason why we should now get carried away and think about things like ‘is he the best in the world, the best in England or the best in Europe’. This does not help us.

"I am happy when he tries to be the best Reece James today in training. If he plays he needs to be the best version of himself in the best position. He can play in a back three, as a wing-back and for England he played in a midfield position. He did for us when we played in Aston Villa last year. 

imago1008117851h

"He is improving. He takes responsibility and it is needed. He is far from finished in his development. He is super young, has all the potential to be a big and important player for Chelsea. He is on his way. Not more and obviously not less. I feel him dedicated and hungry for more. This is what we want. ”

The defender will be hoping to keep his form up as Chelsea sit top of the Premier League table and require one point to qualify from Grou[ H in the Champions League.

