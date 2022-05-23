Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has hailed Ross Barkley for his commitment to the club and performance on the last game of the season despite a lack of game time throughout the campaign.

The midfielder came on as a second half substitute against Watford and bagged a last-minute winner on what could be his last match as a Chelsea player.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Tuchel heaped praise on the midfielder for his attitude and 'quality' performance from the bench.

Barkley replaced Antonio Rudiger, who said his farewell to the Chelsea crowd on the 65th minute, before netting a late winner with a header from close range against the Hornets.

When asked about the former Everton star, Tuchel was full of praise for his player.

He said: "He behaved so well throughout the season and got a lot of difficult decisions against him, so I'm happy he could show his quality.

"He was excellent in the no.10, very dangerous, involved in every dangerous attack when he came on, so I'm happy when he scored."

It's unclear as to what the future holds for Chelsea's number 18, who saw the number 8 taken off him at the beginning of the season.

Despite a lack of game time, making just 14 appearances this season, Barkley has stepped up when his side needed him the most - previously coming on to score a penalty in the FA Cup final shoot-out against Liverpool.

