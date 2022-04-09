Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Chelsea's Timo Werner for Performance in 'Favourite Position' vs Southampton

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Chelsea striker Timo Werner for his performance in his side's win over Southampton on Saturday.

The Blues were on fine form as they put six past Southampton and looked fluid throughout after two losses in a row.

Speaking to the press after the match, Tuchel discussed Werner's performance against the Saints.

imago1011167193h

When questioned by BBC Sport, Tuchel said: : "He could have scored more. He had huge chances and a lot of chances. It was his favourite position against an opponent we knew we could find spaces in behind. 

"It was for him to make a statement out of it which he did. He could have scored more but we are happy with his strong performance."

The forward hit the woodwork an incredible three times and netted a brace against Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton side.

Tuchel continued to praise the players around Werner for providing him with chances, as well as creditting the German for finding space in the match.

imago1011167363h

"It was his position, the players around him, connection with Mason, Kai and Kova. It was the half left position as the double striker and it was an opponent that we could find spaces," Tuchel continued when speaking to football.london.

"It was set out for him to deliver and not give up. He is still an important player of this club and this group, and he did deliver."

Chelsea head to Madrid on Tuesday looking to overcome a two-goal defecit against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final.

imago1011110974h
