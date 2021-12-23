Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Chelsea's Young Debutants After Carabao Cup Victory vs Brentford

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on the Blues' three debutants as Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavi Simons all made their first senior appearances vs Brentford in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Blues came out 2-0 victors thanks to a Pontus Jansson own goal and a Jorginho penalty.

Speaking after the match via football.london, Tuchel heaped praise on his young players.

IMAGO / Action Plus

When asked about their debuts, the head coach said: "They did well. They hadn't trained for a week because the academy was closed for Covid and then we invited them into training two days ago, so two sessions with us.

"They listened carefully and did their jobs, they did good."

Vale was the stand-out player, looking confident with each attack as he created several chances for his side.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Whilst the trio remain young, they have given Tuchel something to think about as they looked like they belonged in the Blues first team and did not look out of place at all on the way to winning the tie.

The most likely next opportunity for the trio to start again will be against Chesterfield in the FA Cup but Tuchel could continue to give them opportunities to impress themselves in training amid Chelsea's injury and Covid crisis.

Next up for Chelsea is a home match against Aston Villa in the Premier League as they look to have their absentees back and available for the important Boxing Day clash.

