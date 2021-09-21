Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on 'Confident' Timo Werner Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his striker Timo Werner ahead of the Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa.

Werner featured against Tottenham in the 3-0 league victory and impressed, getting an assist off the bench.

Speaking ahead of the cup match, Tuchel took several questions from the press.

When asked about Werner's performance agianst Tottenham, Tuchel said: "For me, it was most important that Timo was in better positions and we had him again in dangerous positions around Romelu (Lukaku).

"He was not too far out on the pitch but in and around the box, he had his chances in the box. He had the assist which was well done in the box. This is more important. It is more important how he trains. Not only in pure quality of training but in the attitude."

Werner is yet to score in the 2021/22 season and has found game time limited, but Tuchel hinted that with an improvement in confidence the striker will find himself with more playing time.

He continued: "He moves more, he is free in his movements and his decision making is with more confidence. Sometimes it needs a bit of time and sometimes you don’t have one particular reason why things look more easy. Timo is in this moment. He can push himself now and keep this momentum going.

"Everybody is happy if he can show his skills in front of goal and be dangerous. This is why he’s here, to be dangerous and to score goals of course and also to assist and create open spaces with aggressive runs. This was a big step forward in the last game against Tottenham."

