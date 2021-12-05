Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on 'Humble Character' Cesar Azpilicueta

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on his captain Cesar Azpilicueta, naming his as the first player to welcome the German to the club back in January.

Azpilicueta has found himself out of the team in recent weeks, replaced by Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen but he is still in Tuchel's plans.

Speaking to the Chelsea club website, Tuchel opened up on his first week in charge and discussed Azpilicueta's character.

imago1008429739h

He said: "When I sat down in my new office, one of the first people to come in was Azpi. 

"He knocked at the door with a big smile and was a very open and humble character. Then you get a very warm feeling as a coach, that everything will be absolutely okay if this guy is the captain."

Read More

Azpilicueta, who finished 29th in the 2021 Ballon d'Or places has amassed 14 appearances for his side this season, sharing a place on the right side of the Blues defence with youngster Reece James who has been in firing form already this season.

imago1002915321h

Despite the 32-year-old being one of the few Blues players without a registered goal yet this season, the confidence that he brings to the squad and his consistency on the ball is highly valued amongst the team.

However, he is out of contract at the end of the season and Barcelona seem to be keen on the 32-year-old, although the club have reportedly been told they have 'no chance' of signing him, as Chelsea will not allow him to leave.

