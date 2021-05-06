Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on influential Chelsea team after Real Madrid win

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he was more negative than his players during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Chelsea booked their place in the final later this month with a 3-1 aggregate win over Zinedine Zidane's side.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount netted on Wednesday night to ensure the Blues booked their place to face Manchester City in Istanbul on May 29.

But Chelsea didn't make it easy for themselves. It was 1-0 for the majority of the game, they should've killed the tie off early doors. Countless chances, one-on-one after one-on-one but they couldn't get the killer second. They got it with five minutes to go, and Tuchel revealed he was 'on the edge' as the game went on.

What Thomas Tuchel said after their 2-0 win over Real Madrid

"I think maybe I was even more negative than my players for some minutes because I know that we were playing on the edge.

"The influence from my players to me was huge, I got sucked into this game instantly after the chances.

"We didn’t step back, I never saw a change in our mentality, I never saw a change in body language so we stayed very positive and very brave. We didn’t regret thing

"I had the feeling this was a big reaction today on the sideline. You always worry because you know that you play on the edge.

"With Real Madrid they can always score a goal, but we managed to have a clean sheet and it was well deserved with a strong goalkeeper and guys who were really committed to defend and we really wanted it, wanted it badly."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube