Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on N'Golo Kante's Performance vs LOSC Lille

Thomas Tuchel has hailed N'Golo Kante for his performance against LOSC Lille in Chelsea's round of 16 clash in the Champions League.

The French midfielder was voted as UEFA's Man of the Match after registering an assist for Christian Pulisic's second goal.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Tuchel heaped praise on the Chelsea man.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

"I was very pleased with N'Golo, it took him a while. It was not the real N'Golo. He struggled to believe in his game in general," he said.



"Was good to see him step up today, we see how big the impact is if he is in a good shape. He is our game changer."

Tuchel continued to praise the midfielder to the press after the martch as, speaking via football.london, he continued: "Today he was back at top level, got better every minute through the game and it has a huge impact. But we're not surprised and we've been waiting for it for a few games now. It was a top performance."

Chelsea will be hoping that Kante can use the 2-0 victory over Lille to push on into Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

Chelsea travel to Wembley to face Liverpool, with the winner taking home the trophy as Tuchel's men look to add their third piece of silverware to this season's tally following UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup victories earlier in the campaign.

The match will take place on Sunday afternoon.

