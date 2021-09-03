September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on 'Nice Guy' Cesar Azpilicueta

The boss is full of praise for his captain.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon his captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The defender has been in fine form since Tuchel took over in January and the German has discussed Azpilicueta's character.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel was smiling, full of praise for his skipper.

Tuchel on Azpi

When asked about his character, Tuchel said: "It's crazy. How can you be such a nice guy but at the same time be a leader and have so many games? It's nice that this is it, you can be that and be that. Maybe it's because you're such a nice guy. I believe it like this."

Azpilicueta returned to his best form under Tuchel, reverting to a familiar role on the right hand side of a back three.

sipa_34758714

The boss continued to explain how he feels honoured to coach the Spaniard.

"It's a pure pleasure to be his coach," he said. "Azpi is so focused, honest, a sports guy and such a competitor. He is so open and focused on his best performances everyday. What you see on a match day is what I see everyday.

"He lives his role. He is maybe not the leader that you would sometimes expect from outside or in general that we as people expect leaders to be - loud and extroverted. He is not. "

Azpilicueta will hope to keep up his form as Chelsea look to defend their Champions League title and challenge at the top end of the Premier League once again.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34758394
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on 'Nice Guy' Cesar Azpilicueta

sipa_34845781
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Though About' Making Chiesa Offer to Juventus

Jorginho happy
News

Jorginho Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea Future

sipa_34839035
News

Jorgibho Hints at Ballon d'Or Chances Following UEFA Men's Player of the Year Coronation

Jorginho cover
News

Jorginho Makes Champions League Final Admission Amid Ballon d'Or Claims

1005572394
News

Report: Chelsea to Play In-House Game Against Development Squad

GettyImages-1298970520
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Ben Chilwell Admission After Absent Start to Season

pjimage (16)
News

Report: Zenit Recall Players From International Duty Ahead of Chelsea Clash