Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on 'Nice Guy' Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon his captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The defender has been in fine form since Tuchel took over in January and the German has discussed Azpilicueta's character.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel was smiling, full of praise for his skipper.

When asked about his character, Tuchel said: "It's crazy. How can you be such a nice guy but at the same time be a leader and have so many games? It's nice that this is it, you can be that and be that. Maybe it's because you're such a nice guy. I believe it like this."

Azpilicueta returned to his best form under Tuchel, reverting to a familiar role on the right hand side of a back three.

The boss continued to explain how he feels honoured to coach the Spaniard.

"It's a pure pleasure to be his coach," he said. "Azpi is so focused, honest, a sports guy and such a competitor. He is so open and focused on his best performances everyday. What you see on a match day is what I see everyday.

"He lives his role. He is maybe not the leader that you would sometimes expect from outside or in general that we as people expect leaders to be - loud and extroverted. He is not. "

Azpilicueta will hope to keep up his form as Chelsea look to defend their Champions League title and challenge at the top end of the Premier League once again.

