Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Reece James After Chelsea Win Over Burnley

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed Reece James after his assist and goal in the Blues' 4-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor.

James opened the scoring before setting up Kai Havertz, who later added another until Christian Pulisic got the fourth.

Speaking after the victory, via football.london, Tuchel heaped praise on Reece James.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It was the wing-back's first start since suffering an injury against Brighton and Hove Albion back in December and he showed Chelsea just what they were missing.

After a poor first-half, James took it upon himself to drive forward and took several brilliant touches in the Burnley box before firing the Blues ahead.

He then set-up Havertz for a tap-in moment later, driving a low cross to the German's feet to convert.

Speaking on the full-back, Tuchel hailed his impact and admitted he is what the Blues have been missing as he said: "Once he is back and plays three times, from the first time you start and you see what we've have missed."

IMAGO / News Images

James returned to action for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final last week, when he took to social media to reveal his delight to be back in action.

James was delighted to return to action after a lengthy spell on the sideline as he wrote: "After a long two months out great feeling to be back out there competing again! Unfortunate to lose on penalties. We gave everything right until the end.

"Sometimes that’s the way this crazy game goes. Congratulations to Liverpool. We’ll be back!"

The English international will be hoping to further impress towards the end of the season for Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube