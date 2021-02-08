Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Timo Werner's performance in Sheffield United win

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Timo Werner's 'brilliant' performance during Chelsea's 2-1 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

A 43rd minute strike from close range by Mason Mount and a second-half penalty from Jorginho helped Tuchel's men secure another three points to move up to fifth place.

But it was Werner who stole the show, despite going another game without a goal in the league - now 14 games without a league goal.

(Photo by CLIVE MASON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Werner, 24, bagged both of the assists for Chelsea's goals. A cut back for Mount's opener, before winning the penalty after Aaron Ramsdale brought him down in the box.

READ MORE: Five things learned in Chelsea's 2-1 win against Sheffield United

READ MORE: Why Christian Pulisic missed Chelsea's win against Sheffield United

READ MORE: Timo Werner delivers injury update on dead leg

READ MORE: The Chelsea player ratings during their 2-1 win against Sheffield United

The last two games Werner has looked up for it and he was rewarded with the Man of the Match award following his performance against the Blades.

And his boss Tuchel was pleased with his display and insists the goals will soon come.

"It was a brilliant run for the first goal and it was great decision making for the second goal to go around the goalkeeper," started Tuchel, as quoted by football.london.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

"So he got us the decisive penalty again like in Tottenham, it is clear that the situation in Tottenham gave him a confidence boost and he was a bit unlucky with his shot and chances against them.

"It was good defending from their defenders but he worked incredibly hard and disciplined against the ball. It gave him a boost, I feel him stronger and stronger every day. Today he was more free and I could really feel him on the pitch.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's 2-1 win against Sheffield United

READ MORE: How long Thiago Silva will be out for with thigh injury

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's chances of top four finish

"He was absolutely in the game mentally and physically and he was decisive. This is the most important thing because if he can continue like this. The goals will come, for sure."

Werner was taken off in the second-half late on for N'Golo Kante and was seen having his thigh strapped up. He confirmed post-match that he had a dead leg and the substitution was precautionary.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube