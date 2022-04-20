Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise onto Jorginho after the midfielder's sacrifices for Chelsea in recent games.

The Blues man has made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Blues so far this season, despite competing in a multitude of games for both club and country.

He appeared to struggle against Crystal Palace in their FA Cup semi-final win on Sunday, but was still able to play 77 minutes as Chelsea reached their third consecutive final.

In his pre-match press conference for their clash against Arsenal, Tuchel praised the Italian international for his contributions and sacrifices to the side.

“He played injured, sacrificed for the team (this season). I think you see it now. You can never underestimate how much pressure is on playing for the national team, the country, for Italy. The demands are high after big success like winning the Euros.

"I think he really felt the pressure there, everybody for Italy felt it. This is normal. Sometimes after big successes, very difficult to keep on going. He put a lot of responsibility naturally on his shoulders because he is never shy to do so.

"He is never shy to do it here, this is why I love him. It’s true, I was very hard on him during the match. He had some situations he could do better and normal does. It is never personal. I love Jorgi. I know that he knows it.

"We see now we overused him, I have the feeling we see the consequences of these huge amount of matches. If he plays he is always fully involved, gives everything and plays with a lot of effort. He has to be absolutely fresh to have the influence he normally has.

"He is not mentally, physically in the freshest moment at the minute. He is not to blame for. It affects how I analyse it, he had two or three situations where he could do better (vs Crystal Palace). Nothing personal. Nothing that stands between us.”

As Chelsea enter the latter stages of the season, they are still competing for a spot in the Premier League top four as well as their ninth FA Cup title.

