Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Onto Jorginho After Making Sacrifices for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise onto Jorginho after the midfielder's sacrifices for Chelsea in recent games.

The Blues man has made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Blues so far this season, despite competing in a multitude of games for both club and country.

He appeared to struggle against Crystal Palace in their FA Cup semi-final win on Sunday, but was still able to play 77 minutes as Chelsea reached their third consecutive final.

imago1011269843h

In his pre-match press conference for their clash against Arsenal, Tuchel praised the Italian international for his contributions and sacrifices to the side.

“He played injured, sacrificed for the team (this season). I think you see it now. You can never underestimate how much pressure is on playing for the national team, the country, for Italy. The demands are high after big success like winning the Euros. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think he really felt the pressure there, everybody for Italy felt it. This is normal. Sometimes after big successes, very difficult to keep on going. He put a lot of responsibility naturally on his shoulders because he is never shy to do so. 

"He is never shy to do it here, this is why I love him. It’s true, I was very hard on him during the match. He had some situations he could do better and normal does. It is never personal. I love Jorgi. I know that he knows it.

imago1011386502h

"We see now we overused him, I have the feeling we see the consequences of these huge amount of matches. If he plays he is always fully involved, gives everything and plays with a lot of effort. He has to be absolutely fresh to have the influence he normally has. 

"He is not mentally, physically in the freshest moment at the minute. He is not to blame for. It affects how I analyse it, he had two or three situations where he could do better (vs Crystal Palace). Nothing personal. Nothing that stands between us.”

As Chelsea enter the latter stages of the season, they are still competing for a spot in the Premier League top four as well as their ninth FA Cup title.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011424283h
News

'Consequence of Our Success' - Cesar Azpilicueta Believes Chelsea's Achievements This Season Have Also Been Their Downfall

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1010724012h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Romelu Lukaku Hoping Arsenal Clash Can Boost His Chelsea Confidence After Emirates Goal Back in August

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010647596h
News

'Hard Decisions at the Moment' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Trevoh Chalobah Talks Amid Recent Chelsea Absence

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011394685h
News

'Amount of Physicality' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Kai Havertz Admission Amid Romelu Lukaku Absence From Chelsea Lineups

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago0004808629h
News

Stephen Pagliuca Meets With Chelsea Fan Groups Amid Potential Club Takeover

By Rob Calcutt11 hours ago
imago1011174016h
News

Chelsea Learn Arsenal Team News as Duo Could Make Squad

By Nick Emms11 hours ago
imago1010977562h
News

'Still Not Possible' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Are Taking Callum Hudson-Odoi's Return From Injury 'Day by Day'

By Rob Calcutt12 hours ago
imago1011384087h
News

'We All Have This Competitive Feeling' - Thomas Tuchel Backs Chelsea's Hopes of Revenge Against Liverpool in FA Cup Final

By Rob Calcutt12 hours ago