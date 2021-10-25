Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Amid Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & Juventus Interest

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised his defender Antonio Rudiger as top European clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have shown interest in the German.

The 28-year-old has under a year left on his contract and will be allowed to negotiate with foreign clubs in January.

Speaking to BILD, Tuchel has heaped praise upon the defender ahead of Chelseas's Carabao Cup clash with Southampton.

He said: "Toni has established himself exceptionally since the first day we arrived. He is an absolute leader and plays at an incredibly high level."

Real Madrid have been linked with the German, while other reports state that PSG, Juventus, Tottenham and Manchester City are interested and have been in talks.

Bayern Munich have also been attributed with interest in Rudiger, which has honoured the Chelsea defender but he remains focused on his time at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel previously admitted that he is hoping Chelsea can sort out Rudiger's future but won't get involved in talks.

"I hope that they will find the solutions," he said in September. "It’s not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. At the moment it is between the club, the player and the agent."

It remains to be seen as to whether Rudiger will remain a Chelsea player or decide to move on but it is clear that Tuchel wants to keep his star man at the club.

