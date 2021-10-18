Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Goalkeepers Following Edouard Mendy's Brentford Heroics

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon his goalkeepers after Edouard Mendy's Man of the Match performance against Brentford.

The Senegal international has been on fine form this season and the gaffer has praised the group surrounding him.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel has discussed the goalkeeping team at the club.

The German said: "Together with Hilario our goalkeeping coach, I found a fantastic group, a competitive group, a strong group of goalkeepers, goalkeeper coaches and Petr Cech, who helped each other through every single training session.

"Now Petr is less in training, and we have Marcus Bettinelli, and it’s again a strong group. You saw in the latest performances from Kepa what it does to these guys and how strong they are.

"I’m absolutely happy we have two international top goalkeepers, I’m happy with the role Marcus Bettinelli takes. Of course, credit goes to the club and to Petr Cech, who saw the possibilities and potential in these guys."



Bettinelli signed on a free transfer following his departure from Fulham at the end of last season and is providing cover for Kepa and Mendy.

Mendy will travel to the African Cup of Nations with Senegal in January, allowing Kepa and Bettinelli to battle it out for the number one spot whilst the tournament is underway.

