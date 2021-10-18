    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Goalkeepers Following Edouard Mendy's Brentford Heroics

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon his goalkeepers after Edouard Mendy's Man of the Match performance against Brentford.

    The Senegal international has been on fine form this season and the gaffer has praised the group surrounding him.

    Speaking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel has discussed the goalkeeping team at the club.

    sipa_35594756

    The German said: "Together with Hilario our goalkeeping coach, I found a fantastic group, a competitive group, a strong group of goalkeepers, goalkeeper coaches and Petr Cech, who helped each other through every single training session.

    "Now Petr is less in training, and we have Marcus Bettinelli, and it’s again a strong group. You saw in the latest performances from Kepa what it does to these guys and how strong they are.

    "I’m absolutely happy we have two international top goalkeepers, I’m happy with the role Marcus Bettinelli takes. Of course, credit goes to the club and to Petr Cech, who saw the possibilities and potential in these guys." 

    sipa_35605552

    Bettinelli signed on a free transfer following his departure from Fulham at the end of last season and is providing cover for Kepa and Mendy.

    Mendy will travel to the African Cup of Nations with Senegal in January, allowing Kepa and Bettinelli to battle it out for the number one spot whilst the tournament is underway.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35594713
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Goalkeepers Following Edouard Mendy's Brentford Heroics

    29 seconds ago
    Rice 2
    Transfer News

    Report: Declan Rice Set for Final Season at West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35590686
    News

    Chelsea Loanee Armando Broja Reveals Emotions as He Fulfills Premier League Dream

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35371909 (1)
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Names Chelsea Star He Thinks is World Class

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35594522
    News

    Edouard Mendy: Chelsea Need to Build on Momentum Against Malmo

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35184698 (2)
    News

    Report: Chelsea Set to be in 'Strong Position' Amid New Government COVID-19 Rules

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (36)
    News

    Silva, Rudiger, James, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku: The Chelsea Team News Ahead Of Malmo Clash

    15 hours ago
    sipa_35594756
    News

    Edouard Mendy Fires Chelsea Squad Warning Over Premier League Title Challenge

    16 hours ago