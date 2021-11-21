Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante After Leicester Goal

Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante After Man of the Match Performance vs Lecicester

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on midfielder N'Golo Kante after his Man of the Match performance as he scored against Leicester City.

Kante found the net with a superb left-footed shot against his former club as Chelsea came out 3-0 victors.

Speaking to the official Chelsea 5th Stand app after the match, Tuchel praised his player for a fine performance.

He said: “It was a fantastic goal. If you have N’Golo, you have N’Golo and he’s outstanding. He seems to find another gear all the time on the pitch.”

Kante was voted as Man of the Match by Chelsea fans on Twitter as he dominated the midfield battle against Leicester in the 3-0 victory.

Speaking after the game, Kante declared his loyalty to Chelsea whilst revealing the match was 'special' for him.

imago1008115885h

Read More

When asked on his emotions regarding the game, he said: "It is always a special game to play against Leicester, to play in the King Power Stadium.

"I am now in Chelsea and I try to do my best against Leicester."

Chelsea will be hoping that Kante can stay fit as they look to challenge for silverware on all fronts this season under Tuchel.

Next up for the Blues is a home tie against Juventus before they host Manchester United next weekend.

