Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Daniel Farke's Norwich Side Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Norwich City's Daniel Farke as the two face off against eachother in the Premier League on Saturday morning.

Chelsea sit top of the table whilst Norwich are at the foot of the Premier League, yet to register their first win of the season since gaining promotion last campaign.

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel took questions regarding Farke's side.

When asked about Farke, who was Borussia Dortmund's second team manager when Tuchel was in charge of the first team, the Chelsea boss said: "I like him a lot, first of all as a person. He is a very nice and humble person.

"He was the coach of the second team when we were at Dortmund, there I met him. It was very nice to watch training sessions from each other, have a close exchange and talk about players.

"He is a very good manager in terms of also people management. I would have liked to be a player under him because I can imagine he gives you a lot of confidence and a lot of trust."

Tuchel continued to praise the job that Farke has done since he has been at Norwich, guiding the Canaries to two promotions from the Championship.

"Listen, I’m super happy that he made it on the highest level. He played in the Premier League twice now with the same club which shows they trust him and not only judge by a few results which is a very good thing" he continued. "It speaks for himself. I hope that we can have the better end tomorrow. We will do everything to win against him. He is doing a fantastic job and hopefully he knows."

The Blues face Norwich in the early kick-off on Saturday and all the information you need ahead of the game can be found here.

