Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon 'High Intensity' Leeds United Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon Leeds United and their manager Marcelo Bielsa ahead of the Blues' clash against the Argentine's side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Tuchel's side sit third in the league whilst Bielsa's Leeds are 15th and involved in a relegation battle this season.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match on the weekend, Tuchel opened up on Chelsea's opponents.

When asked what he expects from Bielsa's side, Tuchel said: “I expect intensity, runs, man marking in the opponent's half. A very unique approach to football and to playing games."

The German then proceeded to make a comparison between the Yorkshire club and Italian side Atalanta.

"It reminds me a bit of Atalanta Bergamo," he continued. "It’s very unique.

"We need to be strong individuals, in connection with two or three players. This is how we can impose our quality. This is what you need to do against his teams, against Leeds. It will not stop until you are in the shower. We need to be ready for that from the first to last minute.”

This is praise of the highest order as Tuchel previously admitted that he 'fell in love' with Atalanta, admiring their style of play.

Talking about the Italian side recently, Tuchel admitted: "I played against Atalanta when I was at PSG. When we analysed the team, we fell in love with them. They are bizarre and crazy.

"They played in a way we didn't think they could do. They scored a lot. I was wondering if it was really an Italian team.

"These teams make me get up early in the morning to start working again."

Chelsea will be hoping to come out on top against Leeds at the weekend as they look to end a poor run of form with a fantastic performance in front of the Stamford Bridge crowd.

