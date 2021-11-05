Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon 'Organised' Burnley Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon Burnley as Sean Dyche's side travel to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues are on good form, coming into the match off the back of a 1-0 win against Malmo in the Champions League.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Burnley, Tuchel discussed the Blues' opponents.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He said: “We came quite a long way. We looked at the pictures again to understand what we did good. It is like this.

"So far we haven’t played at Burnley so hopefully we arrive and we are looking forward. Everyone is talking about the very difficult atmosphere you face at Burnley. It was very quick, second match against Burnley with only some days preparation."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Sean Dyche's men come into the game after an impressive victory over Brentford and will be looking to pick up points as they battle against relegation this season.

"We know each other much better but on the other hand you know what you get when you face Burnley. They have a clear identity, they have a manager who is in charge for many years." he continued.

"You can see the mentality from the coach on the pitch, on his team. We try to have the same output that we can win. Will be a tough one. Was a nice journey so far, hopefully we have some months together still to go!”

