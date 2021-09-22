September 22, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Ruben Loftus-Cheek Ahead of Aston Villa Match

The manager has spoken highly of the Lewisham Ballack.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken highly of midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek ahead of the Blues' Carabao Cup match against Aston Villa.

Loftus-Cheek has found playing time limited so far this season but could be given his chance in the third round of the cup on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel discussed Loftus-Cheek's performances in training under him.

He said: "We gave him some minutes against Zenit, a close game - a Champions League opener for us. That was not a gift he deserved. I trust him, I see how he works.

"He adapts to his situation, he accepts his situation and what he makes out of it is very good in training on a daily basis. Tomorrow there is a big chance he can show it on the pitch."

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Fulham in a relatively unsuccessful loan spell as the Cottagers suffered relegation. 

However, he has been granted a chance to impress under Tuchel and will stay with the Chelsea squad until at least January.

He could be given his chance in the Carabao Cup game against Aston Villa as he currently plays as back-up to Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and new signing Saul Niguez.

