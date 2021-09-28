Chelsea boss Tuchel Heaps Praise on Loftus-Cheek Ahead of Juventus Clash

Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek after the Englishman's 15 minute cameo against Manchester City at the weekend.

The Blues suffered their first loss of the season but the 25-year-old looked impressive from the bench, driving through the middle.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel heaped praise upon his player.

He said: "I was happy with Ruben, otherwise he could not have had the chance to come on. He played against Zenit and he played against Aston Villa, and now he played this 15 minutes. He could not be involved without deserving it."

Loftus-Cheek rose through the Chelsea academy at Cobham and made his first senior appearance in 2014. The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign under Maurizio Sarri in the 2018/19 season, but a serious achilles injury sidelined him until the following summer.

With Chelsea facing Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday, there could be an opportunity for even more minutes for Loftus-Cheek, who more than deserves a chance.

The midfielder stayed at the club despite loan interest from elsewhere and the manager has previously admitted that he is happy to have Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley as part of his squad.

He said: "All I say is that, for example, with him (Barkley), and with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, I'm super happy.

With a packed fixture schedule ahead as Chelsea compete in the Club World Cup alongside the usual competitions, Loftus-Cheek will be handed a chance to shine in the Blues midfield.

