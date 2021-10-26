    • October 26, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Saul Niguez Following Impressive Southampton Performance

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Chelsea's on-loan midfielder Saul Niguez after his performance against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

    The Spaniard looked impressive and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet as he tested Frasier Forster in the Southampton goal.

    Speaking after the match, Tuchel heaped praise upon the Atletico Madrid loanee.

    sipa_35775672

    When asked about Saul's performance, the German said: "Was a good match, a huge step in the right direction for him. I am happy. 

    "We thought maybe he would be struggling with the intensity at the 70th minute but he got better and better, had chances and shots. We thought let’s keep him and give him the minutes. It was a good step for him."

    Saul has struggled for form since arriving at Stamford Bridge on deadline day and will be hoping that his impressive performance against Southampton can help kick-start his Chelsea career.

    The Blues have an option to make the loan deal permanent at the end of the season and could activate this clause if the Spaniard continues to impress.

    With N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek sidelined from the match with injuries, Saul took the most of his chance and could be in line to make a Premier League appearance as Chelsea travel to Newcastle on Saturday.

