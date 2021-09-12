'It's Good' - Thomas Tuchel Delighted With Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku's Performances on International Duty

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has expressed his pleasure over Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku's success over the international break.

Both scored three goals across their country's games, generating good runs of form as the Blues head into their next few Premier League and Champions League fixtures.

They will now be competing with each other this season for a place in Tuchel's starting XI.

Speaking to the Chelsea website, the German boss was happy to see both players on the scoresheet.

He said: "It's good. You want them to come back happy and of course without injuries and with good results. This was the case."

Despite accumulating 27 goal contributions last season, Werner appeared to struggle in front of goal at times. However he was on hand to make an impact in crucial games, including a Champions League semi-final goal against Real Madrid.

His new teammate Lukaku joined Chelsea in the summer for a second stint at the club. The Belgian is top scorer for his country and was recruited by the Blues to strengthen their efforts up front.

Werner scored a goal in all three of Germany's World Cup qualifying games, with Lukaku netting a brace against Estonia and recording a goal and assist versus the Czech Republic.

The latter's start to the season has been nothing short of successful. He converted on his second debut for the club away at Arsenal and scored twice against Aston Villa on Saturday.

With both players keen to add to their respective goal tallies, the Chelsea front line could prove to be very strong this season as the Blues aim for a sixth Premier League title.

