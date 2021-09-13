September 13, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon UEFA Player of the Year Jorginho

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been full of praise for his central midfielder and UEFA Player of the Year Jorginho.

The midfielder was crowned a double European Champion after lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy with Chelsea before winning Euro 2020 with his country Italy.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel has praised the Italian.

sipa_35000876

He said: "It’s been mentioned many times around the well-deserved Player of the Year award and I have mentioned many times how he is capable of playing.

“He is a very strategic player, he has a high volume, and with playing a lot he is full of confidence and he can implement a rhythm for our game and this is what he did.”

Jorginho proved his importance in Tuchel's system, replacing Saul Niguez at half-time against Aston Villa on Saturday to sure up the Blues' midfield.

Jorginho cover pen

Chelsea were conceding chance after chance as the midfield was getting cut open on several ocassions but the introduction of Jorginho provided defensive stability, as well as more attacking prescense with the midfielder picking out several key forward passes.

With N'Golo Kante's injury, Jorginho's role in the team is ever more important as the Italian is looking to add to his trophy laiden season last year with more silverware this campaign.

Chelsea face Zenit on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League group stage opener and will be looking to get a positive result as the Blues look to retain their title this season.

sipa_35001712
