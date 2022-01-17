Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praises on the Quality & Mentality of Chelsea's Loanees

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed the quality and mentality of the Blues loanees as they have impressed on loan this season.

Conor Gallagher has been Crystal Palace's stand-out player whilst Armando Broja has picked up form in the Premier League for Southampton, Levi Colwill has also looked impressive for Huddersfield Town.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Brighton, Tuchel heaped praise on the Blues' current loanees.

IMAGO / PA Images

The German began by discussing Broja's impressive spell at Southampton, which has seen him linked with a permanent move to the Saints.

He said: “He is our player and he is doing good. But at the same time it is only half the season. He needs to continue to improve and to make his statement at Southampton."

The German head coach continued to discuss Chelsea's loan players as a whole, praising their quality and mentality.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"We have a reason why they are our players. They have quality, mentality. They are now out there on their own in different environments, different clubs and proving themselves." he continued.

The Blues have seen Kenedy recalled from his loan spell at Flamengo whilst there are rumours surrounding Colwill's potential return after impressing half way through the season for Huddersfield.

Gallagher's impressive form at Crystal Palace has seen him linked with a return to Stamford Bridge next season as he has shown the form required to compete in Tuchel's squad as he looks to make it as a Chelsea player.

