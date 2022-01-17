Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praises on the Quality & Mentality of Chelsea's Loanees

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed the quality and mentality of the Blues loanees as they have impressed on loan this season.

Conor Gallagher has been Crystal Palace's stand-out player whilst Armando Broja has picked up form in the Premier League for Southampton, Levi Colwill has also looked impressive for Huddersfield Town.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Brighton, Tuchel heaped praise on the Blues' current loanees.

imago1009114708h

The German began by discussing Broja's impressive spell at Southampton, which has seen him linked with a permanent move to the Saints.

He said: “He is our player and he is doing good. But at the same time it is only half the season. He needs to continue to improve and to make his statement at Southampton."

Read More

The German head coach continued to discuss Chelsea's loan players as a whole, praising their quality and mentality.

imago1009127259h

"We have a reason why they are our players. They have quality, mentality. They are now out there on their own in different environments, different clubs and proving themselves." he continued.

The Blues have seen Kenedy recalled from his loan spell at Flamengo whilst there are rumours surrounding Colwill's potential return after impressing half way through the season for Huddersfield.

Gallagher's impressive form at Crystal Palace has seen him linked with a return to Stamford Bridge next season as he has shown the form required to compete in Tuchel's squad as he looks to make it as a Chelsea player.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1006860721h
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praises on the Quality & Mentality of Chelsea's Loanees

18 seconds ago
imago1008578610h
Transfer News

Report: Leicester City Considering Loan Move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill

30 minutes ago
imago1009129449h
News

'It’s a Team Sport' - Thomas Tuchel Issues Message to Romelu Lukaku

1 hour ago
imago1009129763h
News

'The Fans Need to Know' - Thomas Tuchel Calls for More Transparency in Premier League Postponements

1 hour ago
imago1009078931h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Regarding Armando Broja's Chelsea Future Amid Southampton Interest

2 hours ago
imago1009114708h
News

'Expecting a Tough Match' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Brighton's Strengths Ahead of Clash

2 hours ago
imago1009114708h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash With Brighton

2 hours ago
imago1008903974h
Transfer News

Revealed: Why Levi Colwill Will Not be Recalled to Chelsea From Huddersfield Loan

2 hours ago