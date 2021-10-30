'We Played Well' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad After Newcastle Win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised his squad after their victory against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues won 3-0 at St. James' Park, with a Reece James brace and a Jorginho penalty securing the three points away from home.

It now sees Chelsea extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table, with the west London side now being three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Speaking to the media after the game via football.london, Tuchel commented on the quality he has within his squad, as he said: "It was hard for them because we played well.

"We put a lot of effort into the moments, defended with quality, they relied on long ball and the feeling was that they were trying to interrupt the rhythm and defend with a low block."

Newcastle made it difficult in the first half, sitting behind the ball as Chelsea struggled to create chances before James found the breakthrough and added a second.

The manager was impressed by what he saw from his side as the Blues added another three points to their impressive tally this season.

The win sees Chelsea go three points clear at the top of the Premier League table and Tuchel's side face Burnley next at Stamford Bridge as they look to continue their fine form.

