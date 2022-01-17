'Expecting a Tough Match' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Brighton's Strengths Ahead of Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has highlighted Brighton and Hove Albion's strengths ahead of his side's trip to the south coast on Tuesday night.

The Blues will be eager to get back to winning ways after their 1-0 defeat away at the Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Tuchel's side last played the Seagulls at the end of December, with Danny Welbeck's late equaliser ensuring the points were shared at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, the German boss revealed the strengths that his side's opponents will have when they meet at the Amex Stadium.

“The match itself and the opponent is a challenge itself. I have personally never played there but I have seen a lot of matches and played two home matches against Brighton.

"They have a very unique style of playing, strong squad, strong coach with a strong belief in what they are doing. There are a lot of things to be aware of, what we need to do in the best level possible.

"It’s the third away match now in a row. We are still only two days after the match at City. It’s a mix between recovery and preparing for the match tomorrow. I truly believe we need all our mental and physical capacity to be able to win. We want to win and are expecting a tough match.”

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League, with City sitting 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Tuchel also revealed his thoughts on whether or not the European Champions are still in this season's title race after their recent loss as he said: “If I say no now you will maybe think well, but can he read the fixture. What’s wrong with him?

"If I say yes maybe you will doubt my ability to be coach of Chelsea and think did I give up. It’s a tough one.”

