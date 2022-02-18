Thomas Tuchel Highlights Importance of Having Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the Squad

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has stressed the importance Cesar Azpilicueta plays as captain of the west London side.

The Spaniard joined Stamford Bridge back in 2012, immediately after their Champions League successes.

Since then, he has gone on to feature for the club a total of 459 times, captaining his club to their second Champions League success.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their weekend clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel praised his side's captain, highlighting how important his role is in the team.

“He’s always important," Tuchel told the media, "the plans are most of the time not longer than 10 or 14 days max in football!

"He is super important, was since day one. We had a good connection since the first day, it’s what you always wish for as a coach. He gets better with every game he plays, he is an example and a leader by leading by example. It’s super nice to have.

Since joining Chelsea, Azpilicueta has won nine major trophies, including the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup.

"To collect so many trophies in his career at one club is outstanding. He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for - being relentless, humble and a warrior at the same time.

"People that don’t wish for very best for him don’t like that he has all these trophies. He deserves it, if you see how he protected Kai for the penalty this was brilliant.

"This is what he does on a daily basis, he’s the first one to step up. Super happy to have him.”

