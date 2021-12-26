Thomas Tuchel Highlights Importance of N'Golo Kante for Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has highlighted the importance of Blues midfielder N'Golo Kante as the French international returns from injury.

Kante featured against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League before being rested against Brentford in the Carabao Cup but is set to return against Aston Villa.

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday's Boxing Day clash vs the Villain's via football.london, Tuchel has spoken about the importance of his midfielder.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about the 30-year-old's importance to Chelsea, Tuchel revealed: "He convinced me that he prefers to be on the bench and play some minutes instead of a full rest. We agreed on that in discussion with the play but in checking all his data for the last weeks. He had trained light for 20-25 minutes and I've praised him so many times.

"Of course he makes the difference because he's a very very special player. I've said it 100 times, and can repeat it another 100 times, there are no more words, it is outstanding quality that helps every team in the world."

The midfielder's attitude along with his ability and quality has shown why he is one of the best midfielders in the world, along with his teammate Jorginho.

Chelsea's form began to dip when Kante was absent from the side, coming off with an injury during a 4-0 victory against Juventus.

The Blues will be hoping to recover their form as they challenge at the top of the table going into the New Year.

