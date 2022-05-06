Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Highlights 'Important Week' for Chelsea Ahead of Todd Boehly Takeover

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed Todd Boehly's consoritum being named the preferred bidder for the club as they prepare to take over from Roman Abramovich. 

Boehly's group came out on top as they were named as the preferred bidder for Chelsea and entered a period of exclusive talks to take over at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Wolves on Saturday, Tuchel discussed the latest stage of the takeover process.

When asked about his involvement in the latest part of the sale process, with Boehly's group looking increasingly likely to be the new owners, Tuchel said: “I’ve been told last week that we have a preferred bidder and things go forward. It is an important week now for the club. I was not involved, fully focused on the pitch but after what I heard last week I am confident."

The head coach then continued to discuss the importance of having 'clearance' in the situation, to move forward ahead of the takeove.

“Clearance is always the best as when the situation is clear you can take actions and make judgement and actions," he continued. "You can act. Otherwise you are in a passive role. This is what we are. 

"We try to make the smallest issue possible. Of course it is always there. We are prepared to have it in a clear and forward thinking situation, This is what we are looking and hoping for, that we know what we deal with and what the circumstances are in improving the team, that we can act and not react or even worse do nothing.”

Updates are set to come in due course as Boehly's group remain confident of securing a deal to become the Chelsea owners.

