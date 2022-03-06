Thomas Tuchel Highlights Individual Performances in Chelsea's Win Over Burnley

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has highlighted the individual performances in their victory over Burnley.

The Blues came out 4-0 victors thanks to goals from Reece James, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic.

Speaking after the match, via Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Tuchel highlighted the performances of some individual players.

He said: "The back three were very strong today. Saul played in a new position and suffered for the team. The two sixes did what they needed to do. We had a difficult moment where Edou did a mistake, we were lucky there."

Saul Niguez was preferred to Kenedy in the left wing-back spot, with Marcos Alonso reportedly having tested positive for Covid-19.

The Spaniard grew into the game and forced an error from James Tarkowski for Chelsea's second goal.

Tuchel continued to heap further praise on his players, stating that they proved that they deserve to play for Chelsea.

He continued: "It shows the guys have what it takes to play for Chelsea, it shows obviously the environment to focus on football because we believe we are allowed to focus on football as good as possible."

This comes after the German head coach labelled the performance as 'good', despite a struggle in the first-half.

"The first goal helped us. In these matches that are so tight, that obviously gives you a lot of confidence.

"It’s a good performance overall because it’s not easy to come to Turf Moor. It was a good team performance, very focused. It improves my impression that we’re constantly getting better and better. We deserved to win and it was a very good second half."

