Thomas Tuchel Highlights Kai Havertz's Strengths in Comparison to Chelsea Forwards

Thomas Tuchel has highlighted the importance of Kai Havertz after he bagged a brace for Chelsea against Burnley on Saturday.

The German scored two goals in the second-half as Chelsea came out 4-0 victors in the Premier League clash at Turf Moor.

Speaking on Havertz, via football.london, Tuchel discussed his strengths in comparison to the other Chelsea forwards.

IMAGO / News Images

He said: “What he gives us is huge volume. He covers a lot of metres, he covers a lot of metres in high intensity, so he finds the intensity no matter what the system the opponent defends against us, he finds intensive runs, he finds distances. This is what makes him and he uses his body more and more.

“He loves to create overloads and half spaces and this is what he gives. It’s just his style of play, his characteristic as a player. He’s in good shape, he’s confident."

IMAGO / PA Images

This comes after Tuchel admitted he started the youngster ahead of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku despite facing a selection headache, because of the shape Havertz is in.

“We played the last cup match without him (Havertz), Timo was very strong and was very close to starting today. Romelu got his goal and we will need everybody, but at this moment, he’s (Havertz) in really good shape,” Tuchel admitted.

The forward will hope he can retain his place and be Chelsea's main man this season as he has found his feet in Tuchel's system.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube