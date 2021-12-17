'Very Disciplined' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Wolves Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on his side's next opponents as they travel to Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will head to the Molineux off the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Thursday night, which saw Mason Mount's second half opener cancelled out by Jarrad Branthwaite's equaliser to share the points.

With just two wins in their previous six games in all competitions, Chelsea will be keen to win on the road as they compete in a busy festive period of fixtures.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash Tuchel shared his thoughts on his next opponents, with Wolves being the first team he managed against at the Blues when he arrived in January.

"They had a rough start and recovered. They are very disciplined with a clear structure. Very hard to break down. Very hard to create chances so a big task for us.

"We will have a meeting, have training and be well prepared because we need to."

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table and four points behind leaders Manchester City, with their hosts at the weekend sitting in eighth.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Despite dominating the game in terms of chances and possession against Everton, the Blues were only able to walk away with a point at full time.

Tuchel's side have been affected by injuries and Covid-19 in recent weeks and have lost the impressive rhythm they showed throughout the majority of the season up until then, with a win on Sunday needed in order to keep Chelsea in the title race.

