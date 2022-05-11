Thomas Tuchel has hinted at Chelsea's FA Cup final against Liverpool being a bigger game than their upcoming clash against Leeds United.

With just four games left to play this season, the Blues are still fighting for a Premier League top four finish, as well as a ninth FA Cup title.

Before their trip to Wembley on Saturday however, Tuchel's side will travel to Elland Road to face Leeds in the Premier League.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He spoke to the media ahead of the game, and revealed his stance on which game is bigger as Chelsea prepare for their last two weeks of the season.

“You say this? It’s true? Okay… I don’t know. The biggest match is always the next match! Thanks for respecting my opinion!”

He also commented on the fact that Liverpool will have one more day than Chelsea to prepare for the FA Cup final, as he said: “We are used to it. We will not comment on it. Well, it’s… what is it?

"I am confused with the days. We play Tuesday to Saturday and Wednesday to Saturday. We would love one more day but we don’t have.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea have already beaten Leeds so far this season, with the Blues winning 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture back in December.

Their visit to Wembley will also be their second of the season, having faced the Reds at the end of February in the Carabao Cup final.

After Saturday, Chelsea will host Leicester City and Watford in the Premier League as the season draws to a close.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube