Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Hints at Chelsea's FA Cup Final Against Liverpool Being Bigger Than Leeds Clash

Thomas Tuchel has hinted at Chelsea's FA Cup final against Liverpool being a bigger game than their upcoming clash against Leeds United. 

With just four games left to play this season, the Blues are still fighting for a Premier League top four finish, as well as a ninth FA Cup title. 

Before their trip to Wembley on Saturday however, Tuchel's side will travel to Elland Road to face Leeds in the Premier League. 

imago1011826104h

He spoke to the media ahead of the game, and revealed his stance on which game is bigger as Chelsea prepare for their last two weeks of the season.

“You say this? It’s true? Okay… I don’t know. The biggest match is always the next match! Thanks for respecting my opinion!”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also commented on the fact that Liverpool will have one more day than Chelsea to prepare for the FA Cup final, as he said: “We are used to it. We will not comment on it. Well, it’s… what is it? 

"I am confused with the days. We play Tuesday to Saturday and Wednesday to Saturday. We would love one more day but we don’t have.”

imago1011825220h

Chelsea have already beaten Leeds so far this season, with the Blues winning 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture back in December.

Their visit to Wembley will also be their second of the season, having faced the Reds at the end of February in the Carabao Cup final.

After Saturday, Chelsea will host Leicester City and Watford in the Premier League as the season draws to a close.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011826116h
News

'We Can do Better' - Thomas Tuchel Still Has Trust and Faith in Chelsea Players Despite Recent Poor Form

By Rob Calcutt45 minutes ago
imago1011825083h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Need to Rediscover Motivation and Positive Thinking Ahead of Crucial Remaining Games

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago0044536433h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Keen on Summer Double Swoop for Emerson Palmieri & Jorginho

By Matt Debono10 hours ago
imago1011823476h (2)
News

'Need to be Spot on' - Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea Improvements Needed for Clash Against Leeds

By Rob Calcutt10 hours ago
imago1011826116h
News

'We Are Aware' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Chelsea's Recent Poor Home Form

By Rob Calcutt11 hours ago
imago1011575969h (1)
News

'It Will be Close' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Jorginho Ahead of Chelsea's Trip to Leeds

By Rob Calcutt11 hours ago
imago1010977562h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi to Change International Allegiance From England to Ghana

By Rob Calcutt12 hours ago
imago1011675057h
News

'A Quality Club' - Jesse Marsch Says Chelsea Have 'Been Through a Lot' This Season

By Rob Calcutt12 hours ago